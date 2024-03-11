Saudi Arabia Calls to Stop Brutal Atrocities in Gaza

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in his message on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, said that "it is painful for us that Ramadan is coming at a time when our Palestinian brothers are facing aggression."

The message from the "Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques" (official title for Saudi Arabia King) states that the blessed month of Ramadan will bring peace and security to the Islamic world and beyond.The message also emphasizes that the state's peace and prosperity will continue, and encourages those who fast to pray for the acceptance of their fasting.Palestinians began fasting for Ramadan with no end in sight to Israeli attacks and worsening hunger.UNRWA says “hunger is everywhere in Gaza” as Ramadan begins and reiterates calls for an “immediate ceasefire” during the holy month.During the Muslim holy month, families would ordinarily break the daily fast with feasts but amid the war, even where food is available, there is little beyond canned goods and the prices are too high for many.