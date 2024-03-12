0
Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 21:38

US Will Fail to Contain China by Supporting Ukraine: Chinese Expert

Story Code : 1122194
Wang was commenting on a statement by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns on assistance to Ukraine.

"This statement reveals the true purpose of the US in Ukraine. The US is not protecting Ukraine and its people. It has other strategic goals. For the US to deceive Ukraine is a very shameful policy, especially since it will not be possible to achieve the aim of containing China in this way," Wang told TASS.

Speaking at a hearing of the Special Committee on Intelligence of the US Senate, Burns said that Washington was providing assistance to Kiev, among other things, because such activities contributed to the containment of China.

He argued that the US was able to continue supporting Kiev in the conflict the consequences of which went far beyond Ukraine and European security.
