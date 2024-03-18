Trump ‘Wants Another January 6,’ Says Biden Campaign

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden’s campaign has accused his rival Donald Trump of wanting “another January 6” after the former president threatened there would be an economic “bloodbath” if he loses the election.

Speaking in Ohio on Saturday to endorse GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Trump told the crowd: “Now, if I don’t get elected ... it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”In response, the Biden-Harris campaign issued a statement, stating that Trump “wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge”.“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then, instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience, doubles down on his threats of political violence,” the Biden team added.