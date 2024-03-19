US Should Ditch 'Microphone Diplomacy' for Nuclear Disarmament: China

Islam Times - The United States should abandon the pompous declarations typical of its trademark "microphone diplomacy" and begin taking real action toward arms control and nuclear disarmament, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

"The American side should stop engaging in ‘microphone diplomacy.’ As for advancing the process of strengthening arms control, the most important thing is that the countries with the largest arsenals of nuclear weapons, first of all, bear a special responsibility for nuclear disarmament," he stressed at a briefing, TASS reported.According to the diplomatic official, this problem must be resolved through multilateral international consultations with the participation of leading powers and other countries. "The international community is showing broad solidarity on this occasion," Lin added.As US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier, Washington is ready to conduct bilateral negotiations with Moscow and Beijing on arms control. According to her, the United States will not put forward any preconditions in such talks.