Bibi at End of Line: Iran FM

In a telephone conversation with Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat said the world has realized that the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has reached the end of his tether and is fighting only for survival.Echoing remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian foreign minister said the Zionist regime has been stuck in the quagmire of the Gaza war with the resistance shown by the Palestinian people.Amirabdollahian also criticized the UN Security Council’s inaction on the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, calling for urgent measures by the international organizations to stop the massacre of people in Gaza and the West Bank and deliver immediate and unlimited humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.For his part, Haniyeh said the resistance fighters’ morale is high in the battle against the Zionist enemy’s war machine.Warning against the critical humanitarian conditions in northern Gaza, he called for immediate international action to counter the Zionist regime’s policy of starving out Gazans and imposing famine on the residents of the enclave, particularly the children.Elaborating on the latest political and regional efforts to stop the Israeli genocidal crimes in Gaza, Haniyeh said Israel is throwing a wrench in the course of talks, while the conditions set by Hamas conform with the legitimate demands of the Palestinian nation.The responsibility for any failure in the peace negotiations would lie with the Zionist regime and Netanyahu, the Hamas official added.At least 31,988 Palestinians have been killed and 74,188 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.