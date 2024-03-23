China Shocked by Terrorist Attack in Moscow Region: Xi Jinping

Islam Times - Beijing is deeply shocked by a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall outside Moscow and expresses firm support for Russia’s efforts to ensure security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"I was shocked by the news of a serious terrorist attack on a concert hall in the Moscow Region, which resulted in a large number of casualties," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying in a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "China firmly supports the Russian government’s efforts to maintain national security and stability," he added, TASS reported."On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express deep condolences for the victims and extend sympathies to the injured and the families of those killed," the Chinese president said.Xi emphasized that Beijing opposed terrorism in all its manifestations and strongly condemned terrorist attacks.The attack took place at the Crocus City Hall in the town of Krasnogorsk outside Moscow late on March 22. Unidentified gunmen armed with automatic weapons went on a shooting spree. According to the latest data from Russia’s Investigative Committee, over 60 people were killed. As many as 115 people were taken to the hospital and more than 30 received outpatient care.