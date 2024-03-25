Iranian President Condemns Gaza Atrocities, Calls for Global Action

Islam Times - Iran President Ebrahim Raisi has strongly denounced the ongoing Israeli atrocities against the people of Gaza, emphasizing the need for immediate international intervention to address the humanitarian crisis.

"The sorrow of ignoring the cries of children and the oppressed lives in the hearts of all people around the world," he said on Monday morning, adding that the blood of Palestinian martyrs will brings about a transformation in the unjust order that rules the world.Since October 7, 2023, at least 32,333 Palestinians have been killed and 74,694 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza, with the latest figures showing 107 people killed and 176 wounded in the past 24 hours.Palestinian medics report that Israeli forces have killed at least 30 people in Rafah over the last 24 hours, sparking fears of further escalation.The humanitarian situation is dire, with vital food aid for thousands in northern Gaza halted due to lack of safe access in the last 48 hours, according to the UN humanitarian office for Palestinian territories. "As famine edges closer, families are forced into dire choices for survival," a post on X said. "The need for safe, unhindered humanitarian support has never been more urgent."UNRWA officials confirmed that Israel has stopped approving food convoys to the north of Gaza, exacerbating the crisis. In Khan Younis, al-Amal and Nasser hospitals have been under Israeli military siege, with military vehicles, tanks, and attack drones encircling the facilities. They are blocking entrances with piles of sand, preventing safe evacuation for medical staff, patients, and injured people inside.Palestinians who fled the ongoing Israeli siege of al-Shifa Hospital, such as Jameel al-Ayoubi, have revealed the horrifying scene in which Israeli tanks and armored bulldozers plowed over at least four bodies in the hospital courtyard, according to The Associated Press. He also stated that ambulances were crushed during the incident.Reports from al-Amal Hospital indicate constant bombing and tank shells, with loudspeakers ordering people inside to come out only in their underwear, as confirmed by multiple sources and witnesses on the ground. The hospitals in overcrowded Rafah are struggling to cope with the influx of injured, running out of space, medical supplies, and sufficient care.Adel Abdel Ghafar, an analyst at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, accuses Israel of using famine as a "weapon of war" in Gaza to pressure Palestinians to leave. He believes that Israel aims to make Gaza "uninhabitable" for Palestinians, forcing them to become refugees elsewhere. "I think Israel wants to have a big chunk of the population leave and become refugees elsewhere," he said.