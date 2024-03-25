Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Poets, Literati for a Meeting

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with a group of Persian poets and literati on Monday evening after Iftar meal.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held Iftar on Monday with a group of Persian poets and literati on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Imam Hassan (a.s.).The poets read out their poems to the leader.According to the khamenei.ir, in the beginning, Ayatollah Khamenei spoke with the poets. Then, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution led the sunset and evening collective prayers.Following the prayers, those attending broke their fast with the Leader.In the next part of the meeting, both young and experienced poets recited poems about Imam Hassan Mujtaba (pbuh), the Palestinian Resistance, and other topics.