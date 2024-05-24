British PM Sunak Takes Early Election Gamble Despite Abysmal Ratings

Islam Times - After weeks of feverish speculation, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, battling a Downing Street downpour, has opted to go to the polls far earlier than expected.

That was music to the ears of the Labor Party, who have been out of power for more than a decade and led the conservatives in the polls by some 20 percentage points for months.The Labor party leader, Keir Starmer, called it a moment the country had been waiting for.There is chaos within the conservative party as well with some of the MPs calling it madness, a big gamble to go to the country given the government's current abysmal poll ratings.However, it seems that after the poor gains and the recent local elections, as well as rumors of dissent within the Tory party itself, the prime minister decided that things were only going to take a turn for the worse if he waited any longer.The prime minister says the country is on the right track under his leadership pointing to falling inflation as a sign that his government is best placed to end three years of a cost of living crisis that's pushed millions of Britons into poverty.But many people see a little evidence of things improving.And then there is the issue of the "Israeli" entity's genocidal war on Gaza.Both Sunak and Starmer continue their staunch support for the "Israeli" entity, despite months of public protests by millions of Britons, a position that will likely decide many people's votes on Election Day.