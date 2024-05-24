0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 14:03

British PM Sunak Takes Early Election Gamble Despite Abysmal Ratings

Story Code : 1137253
British PM Sunak Takes Early Election Gamble Despite Abysmal Ratings
That was music to the ears of the Labor Party, who have been out of power for more than a decade and led the conservatives in the polls by some 20 percentage points for months.

The Labor party leader, Keir Starmer, called it a moment the country had been waiting for.

There is chaos within the conservative party as well with some of the MPs calling it madness, a big gamble to go to the country given the government's current abysmal poll ratings.

However, it seems that after the poor gains and the recent local elections, as well as rumors of dissent within the Tory party itself, the prime minister decided that things were only going to take a turn for the worse if he waited any longer.

The prime minister says the country is on the right track under his leadership pointing to falling inflation as a sign that his government is best placed to end three years of a cost of living crisis that's pushed millions of Britons into poverty.

But many people see a little evidence of things improving.

And then there is the issue of the "Israeli" entity's genocidal war on Gaza.

Both Sunak and Starmer continue their staunch support for the "Israeli" entity, despite months of public protests by millions of Britons, a position that will likely decide many people's votes on Election Day.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024