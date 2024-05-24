Netanyahu To Address Joint Congress Session

Islam Times - Republican United States House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon address a joint meeting of Congress.

Delivering a keynote speech at the “Israeli” embassy's annual so-called “Independence Day” reception, Johnson said that "yes, it will come at the right timing and, in my opinion, will be a strong show of support for the ‘Israeli’ government in their time of greatest need.”The diplomatic gathering came amid strains between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu over the US push for “Israel” to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.The embassy gave equal billing to a speech by a Democratic US Representative Pete Aguilar, who said US support for Israel was "iron-clad.”However, Netanyahu's invitation will likely drive further divide in the Democrats' camp.