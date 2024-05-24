0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 14:13

‘Israel” to Prohibit Spain from Serving West Bank Palestinians

Story Code : 1137258
‘Israel” to Prohibit Spain from Serving West Bank Palestinians
“I have decided to sever the connection between the Spanish mission to ‘Israel’ and the Palestinians, and to prohibit the Spanish consulate in ‘Jerusalem’ from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank,” he said in an X [formerly Twitter] post.

The move comes after Spanish minister of labor and social policy Yolanda Díaz said in a statement welcoming Madid's decision to recognize the Palestinian state: “We can't stop here. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.”

Referring to Díaz, Katz said: “if this ignorant hate-filled person wants to truly understand what radical Islam wants, she should learn about the 700 years of Islamic rule in Al-Andalus - modern-day Spain.”
