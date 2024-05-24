0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 14:17

Iran Releases First Report on Late President Raisi’s Helicopter Crash

Story Code : 1137260
Iran Releases First Report on Late President Raisi’s Helicopter Crash
Released on late Thursday, the report offers further insights into the incident that occurred on Sunday, claiming the lives of Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, as their helicopter crashed in northwestern Iran.

On Monday, an investigative team was dispatched to the crash site to probe the incident, as stated in the report. The team, assigned with examining the wreckage, succeeded in obtaining "a significant portion" of the necessary information crucial for the investigation.

According to the report, the helicopter, following its predetermined route, crashed without deviation.

It further revealed that the aircraft burst into flames upon collision with the mountainous terrain. Remarkably, the remaining wreckage displayed no evidence of bullet holes or similar impacts.

“The complexity of the region, fog and low temperature,” slowed the search and rescue operation, forcing it to extend through the night, the investigators said. Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles pinpointed the crash site at 05:00 a.m. local time on Monday, with search teams promptly arriving thereafter.

Notably, communications exchanged between the aircraft and ground control prior to the incident did not contain any "suspicious" content, the report highlighted, promising to disclose any subsequent findings in due course.

Tehran has declared June 28 as the date for the upcoming presidential election. In the interim, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has assumed the role of acting president.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024