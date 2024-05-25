Iraqi Resistance Targets New “Israeli” Positions

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has carried out a fresh strike on “Israeli” positions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel, claimed responsibility for the operation on the “vital” site in the Port of “Eilat” on Friday evening.The resistance movement said the drone operation was in response to massacres committed by the apartheid “Israeli” entity against Palestinian civilians.The group vowed to continue its operations against “Israeli” targets.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been staging many such attacks on “Israeli” targets since the occupying regime launched a genocidal war on Gaza in early October.It has also hit American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.The "Israeli" entity launched a brutal assault on the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences and houses of worship. This onslaught began after Palestinian resistance movements initiated a surprise operation, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity on October 7.The conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 35,800 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and has left another 80,200 individuals injured. Additionally, more than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced due to the war.