A Glimpse of the Road to Iran Presidential Election

Islam Times - The Iranian Constitution, the Constitutional Council, and the Interior Ministry have defined the sequence of events leading up to the election of a new president after the tragic loss of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage in a recent helicopter crash.

A helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19.The fatal accident happened as the president was returning from Khoda Afarin region in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan after inaugurating a dam at the common border with the Republic of Azerbaijan.The crash killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, Friday prayers leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, Governor of East Azarbaijan Malek Rahmati, the commander of the president’s security team, two pilots and a flight crew.According to the Constitution, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber took the helm as the acting president at the discretion of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.Afterwards, a council consisting of the Parliament speaker, the Judiciary chief, and the acting president was formed to make arrangements for the election of a new president within 50 days, in accordance with the Constitution.During the transition period, the lawmakers cannot impeach or pass a vote of no confidence in any minister.The next presidential polls was supposed to be held in May or June 2025, but the passing away of the president changed all plans.The Elections Headquarters of Iran has set a timetable for the formation of electoral executive delegations, the registration of applicants, and the election campaign processes.The applicants can sign up for candidacy from May 30 to June 3. The Constitutional Council will then handle the vetting process from June 4 to 10.The final list of the applicants passing the screening process and being allowed to run in the elections will be released on June 11.The election campaign period is set for June 12-26.The nationwide presidential election will be held on Friday, June 28.The Elections Headquarters has expressed readiness to hold the polls with electronic voting machines in a number of districts, including the capital Tehran, though the Constitutional Council will have the final say.The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.