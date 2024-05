Islam Times - A car explosion in Mezzeh area of Damascus, Syria, kills at least one person early May 25.

Preliminary reports indicate that a car explosion occurred near Al-Zahraa Mosque in Mezzeh, Damascus, early Saturday, Crisis 24 reported.An explosive device was reportedly planted in the car, killing at least one person. The motive for the incident is currently unclear.Heightened security is likely in the coming hours. Emergency response will likely result in localized transport and business disruptions.