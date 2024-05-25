0
Saturday 25 May 2024 - 10:26

Hezbollah Hits 11 Israeli Military Positions

Story Code : 1137453
In separate statements, the resistance movement said on Friday it struck military and espionage equipment in northern parts of the occupied territories.

Hezbollah added that it targeted several Israeli forces as well as military vehicles with missiles and drones.

The resistance movement said it launched a drone attack and targeted the rocket and artillery battalion headquarters in the “Yoav” barracks, hitting the position and residence of enemy officers and soldiers accurately.

Hezbollah said it launched an aerial attack using explosive drones, targeting the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in "Eilit," targeting the locations where the enemy's officers and soldiers were stationed and hitting them with precision.

The movement said the operations are in retaliation for attacks by the regime against civilians and residential buildings in Lebanon and in solidarity with Palestinians.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire along Lebanon’s southern border since the regime began its genocide on Gaza in early October.

Israel launched its atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship since Palestinian resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping regime on October 7.

At least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and another 80,200 individuals have sustained injuries. More than 1.7 million people have been internally displaced during the war as well.
Comment


