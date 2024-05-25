0
Saturday 25 May 2024 - 10:32

Emperor of Japan Condoles Martyrdom of President Raisi

Story Code : 1137458
Welcome to the Imperial Household Agency Website announced that His Majesty the Emperor sent a telegram of condolence to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressing his condolences for Iranian President Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, was martyred in a helicopter crash on Sunday, May 19. The helicopter carrying the president headed to Tabriz, was involved in an accident in the forest area of Dizmar between the villages of Uzi and Pir Dawood.

Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Hojjatul-Islam Ale-Hashem Friday Prayers Imam of Tabriz, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malek Rahmati, General Governor of East Azarbaijan, pilot, co-pilot, crew chief, head of the security team and one of the bodyguards and several other companions were on board and all martyred along the president. 
