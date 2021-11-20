Two Kids Die in Landmine Explosion in Syria’s Palmyra

Islam Times - Two children died and two others were injured when a landmine left behind the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists went off in the residential Ja’amyeat area in Syria’s Palmyra.

Director of Syria’s General Authority of Palmyra National Hospital, Dr. Walid Odeh, told SANA that the landmine exploded on Friday.He said the staff of Palmyra National Hospital provided the necessary first aid for the injured, who were subjected to various wounds as a result of the explosion of the landmine before they were transferred to Homs hospitals.Before they were defeated, terrorist groups, including Daesh, planted landmines and IEDs in the areas controlled by them in Syria, and hid them in the villages, towns and the agricultural lands to cause the largest possible harm of the locals who return to their areas after their liberation from terrorism.