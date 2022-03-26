Rockets Target US Military Base in Eastern Syria

Islam Times - Local sources in Syria reported that rockets were fired at a US military base in eastern Syria.

The smuggling of Syrian oil by the US military continues on a large scale, with dozens of tanker trucks transporting Syria's national wealth from the northeastern oil fields to Iraq or to US coalition bases in Syria on a weekly basis.According to Sputnik news agency, local sources announced on Friday that the attack was carried out against a US base near the largest Syrian oil field in the east of the country.It is worth noting that more accurate statistics have not been published by the Syrian media sources about this rocket attack and its results.Meanwhile, the US occupiers, in cooperation with the Kurdish democratic elements in Syria, have begun construction of an oil refinery in the Ramilan oil field in Syria's al-Hasakah province.The smuggling of Syrian oil and its use by the United States for its military forces comes at a time when the Syrian government and people are suffering from fuel shortages, with trucks sometimes waiting for hours to refuel.