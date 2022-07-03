0
Sunday 3 July 2022 - 03:24

Yet Another Rocket Attack Reported on Turkish Base in Iraq

Yet Another Rocket Attack Reported on Turkish Base in Iraq
Social media pages and channels close to Iraqi Resistance groups say a Resistance group called "Kurdish Popular Resistance" has targeted the Turkish base in the Shiladze district in Dohuk Province in the Kurdistan in the north of Iraq.

The casualties or possible material damage to the base in the attack is still unknown as well as the number of missiles fired at the Turkish military base.

Turkey has built many military bases on Iraqi soil despite opposition and condemnation from the Iraqi and Kurdish authorities under the alleged fight against the PKK.
