Liberman: Netanyahu’s ‘State of Darkness’ Trying to Destroy ‘Zionist, Liberal Israel’

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman warned that presumed incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands at the head of a “state of darkness” that is trying to destroy “Zionist, liberal Israel.”

Speaking at his party’s faction meeting at the Knesset on Monday, Liberman decried the agenda of the far-right religious parties joining with Likud in the next coalition.“In recent weeks we have seen some disturbing phenomena — starting with an attempt to establish two states for one people and ending with an attempt to enact the override law,” Liberman said, as quoted by the Times of Israel.“Netanyahu is at the head of the state of darkness that is trying to destroy Zionist, liberal Israel,” he said.