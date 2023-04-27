0
Thursday 27 April 2023 - 22:15

Putin May Attend Fuel Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant

Story Code : 1054702
Putin May Attend Fuel Loading Ceremony at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant
Following the talks, the presidents will open the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel at the Akkuyu NPP built by Russia’s Rosatom in the town of Buyukeceli in Mersin Province. Putin will participate in the event via video link.

Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. It will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey’s electricity needs. The project is estimated to cost about $20 billion.
