Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe

Islam Times - Reports revealed that CIA director William Burns will travel to Europe in the coming days to meet with Mossad chief David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in an effort to revive “Israeli” talks with Hamas resistance group in Gaza.

The high-level meeting will be the first since negotiations fell apart two weeks ago.It is unclear whether Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will also attend the upcoming Europe meeting, as he has in the past.However, Cairo will remain involved in the mediation process, a US official and an “Israeli” official said, confirming reporting on the Axios news site.Egypt has fumed over recent reporting in “The Times of Israel” and CNN that it provided separate proposals to “Israel” and Hamas in the last round of negotiations, contributing to their collapse two weeks ago.Cairo has threatened to cease its mediation efforts over attempts to doubt its role — a threat made by Qatar last month as well.