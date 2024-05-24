0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 14:01

Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
The high-level meeting will be the first since negotiations fell apart two weeks ago.

It is unclear whether Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will also attend the upcoming Europe meeting, as he has in the past.

However, Cairo will remain involved in the mediation process, a US official and an “Israeli” official said, confirming reporting on the Axios news site.

Egypt has fumed over recent reporting in “The Times of Israel” and CNN that it provided separate proposals to “Israel” and Hamas in the last round of negotiations, contributing to their collapse two weeks ago.

Cairo has threatened to cease its mediation efforts over attempts to doubt its role — a threat made by Qatar last month as well.
