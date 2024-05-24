0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 13:59

Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook

Story Code : 1137251
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
According to “Israeli” reports, military commanders are circulating a post on Facebook groups, announcing their search for “fighters with specific training.”

“A call to the community. We are looking for fighters and armed individuals who understand the size of the arena and the challenges. Talk to us,” the post reads. “The time spent on the task led to the creation of a professional team with a lot of experience and high cohesion, a serious atmosphere, and a realistic approach and interest in each task. Our team represents the entire ‘Israeli’ society and special bonds are created within it.”

“Israeli” i24News contacted the commander of the department that shared the post. He explained that “there are soldiers who are exhausted, and we are looking for active people. We are simply searching online for people who want to help.”

 “The ‘Israeli’ army spends a lot of time fighting, and we want to make changes among the combat soldiers, so that we share the burden well among everyone,” he added.

The news comes as the Palestinian resistance continues to inflict heavy losses on “Israeli” troops.

“Israel’s” “Yedioth Ahronoth” newspaper reported on Thursday that hospitals recorded a significant increase in the number of wounded soldiers amid increased activity in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the “Israeli” army admitted losing 634 officers and soldiers since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip. More than 3,573 have been wounded, some of them seriously.

The “Israeli” media revealed that officers, as well as male and female soldiers in the “Israeli” military are refusing to return to the frontlines and are trying to secure exemptions by claiming to suffer from health conditions.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024