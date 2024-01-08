0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 22:34

Qatari Emir Calls for Gaza Ceasefire in Talks with Blinken

Story Code : 1107916
Qatari Emir Calls for Gaza Ceasefire in Talks with Blinken
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the necessity of working towards an immediate ceasefire and protecting civilians, a sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid delivery into all areas of the Gaza Strip, and working to reduce the escalation to ensure stability and security in the region, reported Qatar News agency.

Later in the day, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a press conference in Doha with Blinken.

The Prime Minister of Qatar told reporters that the recent killing of a senior Hamas leader has impacted Qatar's mediation efforts in the Israel-Hamas conflict, while Qatar remains committed to continuing its mediation efforts.

For his part, Blinken stated that he would raise the issue of protecting civilians during his upcoming visit to Tel Aviv, adding that Palestinian civilians must be allowed to return to their homes and should not be forced to leave Gaza.

The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. At least 22,722 Palestinians have been killed –including 9,600 children– in the Israeli attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024