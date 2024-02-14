0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 08:54

IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase

Story Code : 1116129
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
The IRGC announced on Tuesday that its ‘Emad’ and ‘Qadr’ ballistic missiles with improved explosive warheads and modified body shapes have successfully hit mock targets in an operation held on the occasion of the Pasdar (guard) Day.

The two ballistic missiles, whose range and accuracy have been extended, demolished a target that mirrored the features and conditions of the Zionist regime’s Palmachim airbase, the main base accommodating Israel’s F-35 aircraft.

The Israeli regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has recently rehashed the rhetoric of military actions against Iran in a visit to that airbase.

While the Palmachim airbase, located south of Tel Aviv, has a length of 15 km and a width of 6 km, the mock target hit by the IRGC’s missiles was three times smaller in scale.

The new version of the Emad missile, running on liquid fuel, has hit the mock target at a distance of 1,700 km with a margin of error below 4 meters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
14 February 2024
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
14 February 2024
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
14 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
13 February 2024
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza's Rafah
13 February 2024
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
13 February 2024
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
13 February 2024
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
12 February 2024