IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase

The IRGC announced on Tuesday that its ‘Emad’ and ‘Qadr’ ballistic missiles with improved explosive warheads and modified body shapes have successfully hit mock targets in an operation held on the occasion of the Pasdar (guard) Day.The two ballistic missiles, whose range and accuracy have been extended, demolished a target that mirrored the features and conditions of the Zionist regime’s Palmachim airbase, the main base accommodating Israel’s F-35 aircraft.The Israeli regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has recently rehashed the rhetoric of military actions against Iran in a visit to that airbase.While the Palmachim airbase, located south of Tel Aviv, has a length of 15 km and a width of 6 km, the mock target hit by the IRGC’s missiles was three times smaller in scale.The new version of the Emad missile, running on liquid fuel, has hit the mock target at a distance of 1,700 km with a margin of error below 4 meters.