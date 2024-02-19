Islam Times - Zionist Regime sets record in killing journalists: Doha Doha (IP) - The Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret in a speech on Sunday night over the killing of journalists by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel sets a record in killing journalists.

Lolwah Al Khater, while addressing the opening of the 53rd session of the Arab Human Rights Committee of the Arab League in Doha, said Israel has set a record in targeting and killing journalists.The Tel Aviv regime has killed a journalist almost every day, Khater was quoted by the Palestinian news agency, Sama.“The international community is still silent over the killings of the Zionist occupation in Gaza and the occupiers continue to commit crimes and massacre people”, she underlined.The Zionist regime has killed 131 journalists in the attack on Gaza in the last five months.Referring to the ongoing massacre of children in Gaza, the Qatari minister stated that the war in Gaza has revealed the double standards of the West to the whole world.“The Israeli army has violated all human rights laws, conventions, and charters of the United Nations”, Al Khater added.According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Palestinian victims account for nearly 75 percent of all journalists killed worldwide in 2023.Killings of reporters would have dropped globally year-on-year had it not been for the deaths in the ongoing war on Gaza, the CPJ said in its annual report released last week.At least 127 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours. Israeli bombardment has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians and wounded 68,883 since October 7.