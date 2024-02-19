0
Monday 19 February 2024 - 09:04

Zionist Regime Sets Record in Killing Journalists: Doha

Story Code : 1117179
Zionist Regime Sets Record in Killing Journalists: Doha
Lolwah Al Khater, while addressing the opening of the 53rd session of the Arab Human Rights Committee of the Arab League in Doha, said Israel has set a record in targeting and killing journalists.

The Tel Aviv regime has killed a journalist almost every day, Khater was quoted by the Palestinian news agency, Sama.

“The international community is still silent over the killings of the Zionist occupation in Gaza and the occupiers continue to commit crimes and massacre people”, she underlined. 

The Zionist regime has killed 131 journalists in the attack on Gaza in the last five months.

Referring to the ongoing massacre of children in Gaza, the Qatari minister stated that the war in Gaza has revealed the double standards of the West to the whole world.

“The Israeli army has violated all human rights laws, conventions, and charters of the United Nations”, Al Khater added.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Palestinian victims account for nearly 75 percent of all journalists killed worldwide in 2023.

Killings of reporters would have dropped globally year-on-year had it not been for the deaths in the ongoing war on Gaza, the CPJ said in its annual report released last week.

At least 127 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours. Israeli bombardment has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians and wounded 68,883 since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
19 February 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
19 February 2024
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
19 February 2024
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
18 February 2024
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024
Munich Insecurity Conference
Munich Insecurity Conference
18 February 2024
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry
18 February 2024
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
18 February 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
17 February 2024