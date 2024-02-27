Taliban Rejects Reports of Missile Attacks on Kabul Airport

Islam Times - Khaled Zadran, the spokesperson for the Kabul Security Command, has dismissed reports of missile attacks on Kabul Airport, calling them inaccurate.

The spokesperson for the Kabul Security Command posted on the X platform that no security incidents occurred in Kabul on Monday (February 26), Bayan News reports.Earlier, it was reported that Kabul Airport had come under missile attacks.Following the publication of these reports, the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, stated in a newsletter that Kabul Airport had been targeted by missile attacks, resulting in the deaths of four Taliban security forces and injuries to three others.According to the newsletter, at approximately 6:40 PM on Monday evening, three missiles were fired, targeting Taliban military bases and helicopters.