0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 00:32

Australia Warns Southeast Asia of 'Coercive Actions'

Story Code : 1120320
Australia Warns Southeast Asia of
Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced A$286.5 million ($186.7 million) in funding for ASEAN projects in areas including maritime security, amid tensions with China.

"We face destabilizing, provocative and coercive actions including unsafe conduct at sea and in the air," Wong said in a speech at the summit, Reuters reported.

"What happens in the South China Sea, in the Taiwan Strait, in the Mekong subregion, across the Indo-Pacific, affects us all."

Melbourne is hosting leaders and officials from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN) for a summit from Monday to Wednesday. ASEAN member Myanmar was excluded due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Australia is using the 50th anniversary of its ties with ASEAN to bolster ties with the region as it deals with China's growing diplomatic and military reach.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by ASEAN members the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. 

Speaking alongside Wong, Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo said the South China Sea was of strategic importance and had a promising future as long as "nations in the region resolved to uphold cooperation over confrontation".

Australia and the Philippines began their first joint sea and air patrols in the South China Sea in November.

Just over a month since ASEAN foreign ministers called for an end to the bloody conflict in member state Myanmar, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the downtown Melbourne venue to call for concrete punitive action against the military junta.

ASEAN has barred Myanmar's top generals from attending its meetings until they commit to a peace plan, but has stopped short of further action. The junta has been furious over what it calls ASEAN's interference in its internal affairs.

One activist called for international recognition of the parallel National Unity Government, which controls militias in the country.

"ASEAN countries and Australia please act. We need action, please don't wait for (ASEAN's) plan, it is useless," activist Yuyu Chit said.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
5 March 2024
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
5 March 2024
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
4 March 2024
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to 'Wiped Out' Ramadan
4 March 2024
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
4 March 2024
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
4 March 2024
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
3 March 2024
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
3 March 2024
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
3 March 2024
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
3 March 2024
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
3 March 2024