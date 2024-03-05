Australian PM Referred to ICC over Gaza Genocide

Islam Times - The Australian top politicians including the Australian PM, for the very first time in History, were referred to the ICC in a communiqué presented to the ICC prosecutor on Monday.

Over a hundred Australian lawyers have endorsed a move to refer Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for being an “accessory to genocide” in the Gaza Strip.According to reports, the lawyers argued that Albanese has provided the Israeli regime with “rhetorical support in their public statements, their press conferences, their speeches” as well as material assistance.Albanese was referred to the ICC in a communiqué presented to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan KC on Monday.Earlier, the Austrian premier had said that the establishment of a Palestinian state must be in the form of a country without armed forces.The referral, made by the Sydney law firm Birchgrove Legal on behalf of their clients, is the first time any serving Australian political leaders have been formally referred to the ICC for investigation.The referral asserts that Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and other members of the government have violated the Rome Statute, the 1998 treaty that established the ICC to investigate and prosecute allegations of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.Earlier, the Austrian premier had said that the establishment of a Palestinian state must be in the form of a country without armed forces.Meanwhile, Australia’s defense minister Richard Marles said that his country would provide the US-UK coalition with military personnel in their aggression against the Ansarullah movement’s positions in Yemen.The Zionist regime launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories by the Gaza-based resistance groups.The Israeli war on Gaza has so far killed at least 30,534 Palestinians in the besieged coastal area and left more than 71,920 others injured.