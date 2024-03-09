Erdogan: Netanyahu Writing His Name next to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini

“Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today’s Nazis,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.
Erdogan has called “Israel” a “terrorist state” and accused it of conducting a genocide in Gaza.
Erdogan further stated that Ankara “firmly backs” Hamas.
“No one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them,” he mentioned.