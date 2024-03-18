Strong Syria in Interest of Regional Security: Iranian Official

Islam Times - Plans to strengthen Syria will be to the benefit of regional security and stability, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian said, calling for the expansion of economic relations between Tehran and Damascus.

In a meeting with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas, held in Tehran on Sunday, Ahmadian said the promotion of mutual relations will serve the interests of both sides and all the regional nations.He hailed great achievements made by the resistance front in combating the Israeli regime during its genocidal war against the Palestinian people in Gaza and said more should be done to support it, Press TV reported.The Iranian official also commended the resistance of the Syrian government and nation as a member of the resistance axis in the face of the Israeli regime and terrorist groups.Regretfully, the US, the Zionist regime and terrorist groups are still occupying parts of Syria, he said.Ahmadian urged the development of Tehran-Damascus relations in all fields, particularly in the economic and pilgrimage sectors.The Syrian defense minister, for his part, thanked Iran's support for his country and stressed the importance of development of bilateral ties.Referring to Israel's war on Gaza over the past five months, Abbas said the world is not the same after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that the resistance groups launched outside Gaza on October 7.All the developments in the Gaza Strip exposed Israel's vulnerability to the world, he added.Since the start of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, more than 31,645 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed and about 73,676 others have been injured.