Australian Police Clash with Pro-Palestinian Activists Blocking Israeli Cargo Ship

Islam Times - Australian police and pro-Palestinian activists clashed at Port Botany in Sydney over the arrival of an Israeli cargo ship that transport weapons for the regime’s military.

On Sunday evening, hundreds, including members of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) and Palestine Justice Movement Sydney, protested near the facility against the Gagnes container ship, operated by Israeli-based shipping company ZIM.The protesters marched across Penrhyn Road, the main access point out of the city’s port facility. Federal Greens senator and deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi, who participated in the protest, stated, “Any companies that are aligned with the Israel war machine should not be allowed in Australia.”During the demonstration, participants criticized Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his stance on the war in Gaza, accusing him of having “blood on [his] hands.” Nineteen people, including a union leader, were arrested by New South Wales police for allegedly blocking the roadway and access to the port.Among those arrested was MUA’s Sydney branch secretary, Paul Keating, who reiterated the union’s support for the protests and the community’s right to demonstrate. Keating called on global shipping lines to declare they will not move Israeli-owned or made goods to avoid future protests in Australian ports.The protesters demanded the Australian government sever ties with “apartheid Israel.” One protester emphasized the need for Australia to cut military and economic ties with Israel, describing it as a pariah state that should be isolated.Last year, Malaysia banned ZIM, Israel’s largest shipping firm, from docking at its ports in response to the Gaza conflict.Israel initiated the war on Gaza on October 7 following the Palestinian resistance movement’s operation against the occupying entity. The Israeli regime’s atrocities have also resulted in a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with Tel Aviv blocking water, food, and electricity to the coastal Strip.Since the war began, more than 32,200 Palestinians have been killed, and over 74,000 others have been injured in Israeli attaks.