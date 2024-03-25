0
Monday 25 March 2024 - 20:51

President Raisi Calls for Increased Production and Transparency in Iran

Story Code : 1124911
Raisi emphasized that despite efforts by external forces to hinder Iran's progress, the country is moving forward and will continue to do so.

Raisi stressed the importance of swift action, stating, "We must mobilize quickly and work diligently."

He highlighted the need to convert existing agreements between Iran and other nations into tangible results.

The president underscored that production is key to advancing the country's economy and called for collaboration between government officials, experts, and the private sector to overcome obstacles hindering production.

Raisi also emphasized the importance of transparency in combating corruption.

Raisi outlined a strategy that involves aligning domestic and foreign policies to support increased production. He also called for a crackdown on goods smuggling, as it poses a threat to economic growth.
