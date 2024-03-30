Germany Provides Aid to Kiev to Ensure Own Security, Scholz Insists

"We all aspire to a more peaceful world," he said in his Easter video address to the nation.
Scholz noted that peace cannot exist without justice and therefore, Germany will "support Ukraine in its fight for a just world for as long as necessary."
"We are also doing this for our sake, for our security," he insisted, TASS reported.
Germany is the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US. Berlin has so far allocated some €28 billion in military aid to Kiev and future commitments.
The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to Kiev would only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.