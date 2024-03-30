Germany Provides Aid to Kiev to Ensure Own Security, Scholz Insists

Islam Times - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reaffirmed his country’s assistance to Ukraine, saying that it is necessary due to Germany’s security interests.

"We all aspire to a more peaceful world," he said in his Easter video address to the nation.Scholz noted that peace cannot exist without justice and therefore, Germany will "support Ukraine in its fight for a just world for as long as necessary.""We are also doing this for our sake, for our security," he insisted, TASS reported.Germany is the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US. Berlin has so far allocated some €28 billion in military aid to Kiev and future commitments.The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to Kiev would only prolong the conflict in Ukraine.