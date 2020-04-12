0
Sunday 12 April 2020 - 13:12

US Brings in 35 Vehicles Loaded with Military Equipment to Syria’s Hasakah

A convoy of 35 trucks crossed the Waleed border crossing on Monday and headed toward US positions in the Jazira region of the province, local sources told SANA.

The sources added that the majority of the equipment was sent to a base that American troops have set up at Kharab al-Jeer Airport in al-Malikiyah district.

During the past months, the US has sent thousands of trucks loaded with weapons, military, and logistic equipment into Hasaka in an attempt to reinforce its troops’ presence in the Syrian al-Jazira region to steal the Arab country’s oil and underground resources, the report added. 

In late October 2019, Washington reversed an earlier decision to pull out all of its troops from northeastern Syria, announcing the deployment of about 500 soldiers to the oil fields controlled by Kurdish forces in the Arab country.

The Pentagon claimed that the move was aimed at protecting the fields and facilities from possible attacks by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group. That claim came while US President Donald Trump had earlier suggested that Washington sought economic interests in controlling the oil fields.
