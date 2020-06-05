0
Friday 5 June 2020 - 09:14

Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela

Story Code : 866704
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
"Certain warnings voiced a few days ago by the US administration to governments around the world regarding any cooperation in Iran oil supplies to Venezuela go beyond any acceptable limits," spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing, TASS reported.

"To add to the previously put forward threat against insurers and ship owners, Washington now threatens port administrations, owners and captains of vessels. In the last few days, the US Treasury expanded the sanction list by adding four more shipping companies engaged in Iran oil deliveries to Venezuela, extending the restrictions in place and other aggressive statements."

The diplomat emphasized that application of restrictive measures against Caracas affects Venezuela’s economy and social sphere. "From the international law viewpoint, this is one of the clearest examples of illegitimate nature of such steps which are exacerbated by the difficult epidemiological situation in the world," she underlined. "In the pandemic, they (steps) look cynical and inhuman and simply do not allow Venezuelan authorities to fully supply population with medicine and other equipment necessary to fight the coronavirus infection.

"We condemn this illegitimate practice and demand that these actions against a sovereign state be ceased, recalling that Venezuela’s priority now is to overcome domestic disagreements and lack of trust."

Zakharova further said, "We are calling on all responsible political forces of this country to (launch) a nationwide inclusive dialogue based on democratic principles in accordance with the national legislation."

According to the spokeswoman, the fight against coronavirus requires joining efforts. "It is high time we signed a large humanitarian agreement," she stressed. "We are ready to support such a peaceful political decision that Venezuelans themselves will come up with and provide a constructive cooperation in its implementation, fully respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty."

Five Iranian oil tankers with shipments of fuel reached Venezuela in late May.

The US had threatened to take action against the Venezuela-bound tankers and had even dispatched a naval flotilla to the Caribbean Sea.

On May 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, warning the US about sending troops with the aim of interfering with the transfer of Iran’s fuel to Venezuela.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Venezuelan FM Calls on Paris to Hand over Guaido that was Holed up in French Embassy
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
Russia Condemns Sanctions for Iran Oil Supply to Venezuela
5 June 2020
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
Tehran Calls on Washington to Release All Iranians Taken Hostage
5 June 2020
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
Protests against Police Brutality Ignite in Mexico
5 June 2020
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
US in No Position to Criticize China: N. Korea
4 June 2020
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
Rouhani: Shame on the President Resorting to Bible to Kill People
4 June 2020
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
Ex-Pentagon Chief Mattis: Trump Trying to ‘Divide’ America
4 June 2020
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
Russia Demands US Stop Police Brutality Against Media Workers
3 June 2020
Trump Declares War on USA
Trump Declares War on USA
3 June 2020
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
UN Chief Asks for Protection of People on the Move during Pandemic
3 June 2020
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini
Supreme Leader Addresses Nation on Imam Khomeini's Demise Anniversary
3 June 2020
Wikileaks Founder Assange
Wikileaks Founder Assange 'Too Ill' to Join Hearing on US Extradition Case
2 June 2020
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
UN Suspends 80% of Reproductive Health Facilities in Yemen
2 June 2020