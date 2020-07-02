Vatican Summons ‘Israeli’, US Ambassadors Over Annexation Plans

Islam Times - The Vatican said Wednesday that it had summoned the ambassadors of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity and the United States for meetings to protest the Zionist entity’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank within the framework of United States President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century.’

In separate meetings Tuesday, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Zionist Ambassador Oren David and US Ambassador Callista Gingrich of the Holy See’s concern regarding possible unilateral actions that may further “jeopardize the delicate situation in the Middle East,” according to a Vatican statement.There was no immediate comment from the Foreign Ministry.The meetings took place a day ahead of the July 1 date that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had designated to start the process.The Trump administration plan, unveiled in January, envisions bringing some 30 percent of the occupied territory — covering all 132 settlements, and the strategic Jordan Valley — under permanent ‘Israeli’ control.