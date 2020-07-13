Palestinian Prisoner with Throat Cancer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Islam Times - A sick Palestinian prisoner at the Israeli jail of Gilboa has been tested positive for COVID-19, the Palestinian Authority’s Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission announced on Sunday.

Hasan Abd Rabbo, spokesman for the Commission, told WAFA that the Commission’s lawyers are following up on the health condition of Kamal Abu Waar and the source of infection.Abu Waar, who is suffering from throat cancer and is serving a life sentence, was recently taken by prison authorities to a hospital in Ramle due to his deteriorating health condition, where he was tested positive for COVID-19.“We’ve repeatedly warned against a coronavirus outbreak among the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention, as the source of infection comes from the Israeli prison’s staff themselves as they come into contact with the outside environment,” Abd Rabbo told WAFA in a phone call.The Commission said in a statement it has requested information from the Israeli Prison Service regarding the medical condition of Abu Waar and demanded the occupation authorities to immediately release him.Last year, Abu Waar started to develop symptoms of throat cancer, and consequently started receiving radiotherapy. At the times he was moved to hospital, Israeli guards would move him handcuffed without any consideration to his critical health status, the Commission added. He has since lost a great amount of weight and started to have a speaking difficulty, WAFA reported.