0
Friday 18 September 2020 - 10:29

China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit

Story Code : 886963
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
Relations between the US and China are at their lowest point in decades, with the two sides clashing over a range of trade, military and security issues as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

China's Communist leadership balks at any recognition of Taiwan -- which has been ruled separately from China since the end of a civil war in 1949 -- and has mounted a decades-long policy of marginalizing the democratic island.

Keith Krach, US undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, landed in Taipei on Thursday for a three-day visit, the highest-ranking State Department official to visit in 40 years.

At a press conference on Friday morning a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said Beijing was "holding actual combat exercises near the Taiwan Strait" when asked how Beijing would respond to Krach's visit.

"This is a legitimate and necessary action taken to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the current situation in the Taiwan Strait," Ren Guoqiang told reporters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
18 September 2020
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
18 September 2020
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
18 September 2020
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
17 September 2020
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
17 September 2020
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
17 September 2020
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
17 September 2020
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
16 September 2020
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
16 September 2020
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
16 September 2020
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
16 September 2020
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
15 September 2020