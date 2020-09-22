0
Tuesday 22 September 2020 - 05:03

Iran’s General Salami: US Rotten from Inside, Isolated from Outside

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony for honoring more than one million war veterans during eight years of Sacred Defense on Monday.

Referring to the US President’s recent threats to strike Iran “1000 times greater in magnitude”, Salami said that the US has lost its symbols, and even the American people are now chanting the slogan “Down with USA”.

American People are defacing iconic statues in the United States and burning the American flag, he added.
He noted that the US has been rotted from the inside and isolated outside of the country as well.

Salami advised Iranian people not to worry about the US threats.
