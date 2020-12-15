Netanyahu to Enter Quarantine until Friday

Islam Times - After coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu will enter quarantine until Friday.

According to Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu must enter quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokeswoman announced on Monday.Netanyahu came into contact with Likud Court President Michael Kleiner last Tuesday, and Kleiner tested positive for coronavirus earlier Monday.He then canceled his appearance at a conference in Jerusalem and underwent an epidemiological investigation.This will be Netanyahu’s third time going into self-isolation, but he has not contracted COVID-19.