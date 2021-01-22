0
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'

Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that it would be harmful to unity to forget that people died here on Jan. 6th, the attempt to undermine our election, to undermine our democracy, to dishonor our Constitution.

Though Pelosi can trigger the trial by transmitting the article to the Senate — a process that in the past involved the impeachment managers walking the charges across the Capitol — the timing of the trial could also depend on discussions between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who are negotiating how to run the newly 50-50 Senate.

Democrats are hoping to conduct the proceedings while also passing legislation that is a priority for Biden, including coronavirus relief, but they would need some cooperation from Senate Republicans to do that.

As the trial nears, nobody knows whether Trump will hire lawyers to represent him. After leaving the office on Wednesday, he no longer has a White House counsel’s office at his disposal as he did during his first impeachment. Members of his past legal team have indicated they do not plan to join the effort this time around.
