Monday 8 March 2021 - 11:25

’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast

Story Code : 920343
The Times of ‘Israel’ reported that each American bomber was escorted by four ‘Israeli’ F-15 jets on Sunday.

The B-52 bombers were also accompanied by military aircraft from Saudi Arabia and Qatar as they flew through their respective airspaces.

The US military claimed that the flight was meant to “deter aggression and reassure partners and allies?of the US military’s commitment to security in the region.”

Sunday’s flyby was at least the seventh in the past six months.

However, it marked the first time that ‘Israeli’ aircraft were photographed accompanying the US bombers.

The Zionist regime is apparently trying to stake out a military footprint in the Gulf after signing shameful normalization agreements with the regional Arab states. 

The occupying regime recently claimed an explosion on its ship in the Sea of Oman, pointing the finger at Iran which has roundly rejected it.

Iranian officials and international observers believe the incident is the latest in a litany of false flag operations by the occupation regime to implement its new schemes in the region. 

Beirut-based al-Mayadeen news network on Sunday released a video that belied the ‘Israeli’ allegations, showing that there had actually been no attack on the ship from the outside.

On February 26, an ‘Israeli’-owned cargo ship said it had been crippled by a suspected blast while it was in the Sea of Oman, claiming that it suffered holes in both sides of its hull.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh flatly rejected the ‘Israeli’ allegation. 

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Iran’s ambassador to the UN also warned of the ramifications of any possible miscalculated measure by ‘Israel' over the incident.

The B-52 flyovers intensified in the final two months of former president Donald Trump in office, which also saw the US dispatch a nuclear-powered submarine to the Gulf for the first time in eight years.
