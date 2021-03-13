0
Saturday 13 March 2021 - 21:59

Ex-Ambassador Appointed to Lead ‘Havana Syndrome’ Task Force, as CIA Expands Inquiry into Mysterious Brain Injuries

Story Code : 921407
Ex-Ambassador Appointed to Lead ‘Havana Syndrome’ Task Force, as CIA Expands Inquiry into Mysterious Brain Injuries
Ambassador Pamela Spratlen will officially be the Senior Advisor to the Health Incident Response Task Force, established in 2018 to deal with “long-term brain injuries” allegedly suffered by State Department and CIA personnel in Cuba and China. She will report directly to Blinken and senior State Department leadership, Foggy Bottom announced on Friday, RT reported.

“We have no higher priority than the health and safety of our people, and Ambassador Spratlen will help us address this issue wherever it affects Department personnel and their families,” Blinken said in a statement.

Spratlen’s appointment is part of the Biden administration’s “whole of government” approach to the alleged attacks, as investigations into the matter so far have been conducted separately by a number of agencies – from the State Department and the CIA to the FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The career Foreign Service official speaks Russian, French and Spanish and served as the US ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and then Uzbekistan between 2011 and 2018, nominated by President Barack Obama. 

The 'Havana syndrome' was named after diplomats serving in the recently reopened US mission in Cuba began complaining in late 2016 of unexplained dizziness, headaches and hearing “piercing directional noise”.

The administration of President Donald Trump cited reports of these attacks to draw down the embassy staff as it rolled back Obama’s detente with the Caribbean island nation. Diplomats and spies in Russia and China later began complaining of the same symptoms and seeking medical treatment for brain injuries. 

A study commissioned by the US State Department and published last year said the symptoms were “consistent” with exposure to pulsed microwave energy, positing the existence of some kind of weapon used against US personnel. US media were quick to point the accusatory finger at Russia.

Neither the CIA nor the State Department have officially concluded that Russia is behind the incidents, however.

According to the New York Times, former CIA Director Gina Haspel was “not convinced by the evidence” that the incidents “could be definitively classified as an attack”, let alone that Russia was responsible. 

William Burns, nominated to be her successor, told the Senate during confirmation hearings earlier this month that he did regard the incidents as attacks, but would review the evidence to get to the bottom of the matter.

In January 2019, a scientist at UC Berkeley – where Spratlen got a master’s degree – said he had analyzed the recording of the mystery “sonic attacks” published by AP and concluded it was the noise made by the Indies short-tailed cricket. 

“All I can say fairly definitively is that the AP-released recording is of a cricket, and we think we know what species it is,” Alexander Stubbs told the New York Times at the time.

When the House Foreign Affairs Committee asked Blinken on Wednesday if the State Department had identified who was behind the attacks, he said “the short answer to your question is no”.
Related Stories
Explosion of Hand Grenade Injures Eight Pilgrims in Iraq’s Kadhimiya
Islam Times - According to media reports, a hand grenade, placed in a garbage dump near Imams Bridge in Al-Kadhimiya City in the Iraqi capital Baghdad,...
Comment


Featured Stories
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah
US Ceasefire Plan Prolongs Yemen Descent into Turmoil: Ansarullah
13 March 2021
Pentagon: US Launches New $7.5Mln Military Tactical Awareness Networking Center
Pentagon: US Launches New $7.5Mln Military Tactical Awareness Networking Center
13 March 2021
Jordan Criticizes Bibi for “Toying with Region for Electoral Gains”
Jordan Criticizes Bibi for “Toying with Region for Electoral Gains”
13 March 2021
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
11 March 2021
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
11 March 2021
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
11 March 2021
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
11 March 2021
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
10 March 2021
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021