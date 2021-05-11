Ayatollah Khamenei: Zionists Understand Nothing but Language of Force

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamanei urged Palestinians on Tuesday to force the Zionist regime to stop its atrocities by increasing their power and strengthening resistance.

Imam Khamenei referred to the brutal and cruel crimes of the Zionists in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Holy Quds and other areas of Palestine, saying, “These crimes are committed before the very eyes of the world and everyone must do their duty by condemning it.”“Zionists understand nothing but the language of force, so the Palestinians must increase their power and resistance to force the criminals to give up and stop their barbaric acts,” his eminence added in a meeting with college students and student associations on Tuesday evening.The Leader also referred to a recent terrorist attack on a school in Afghan capital of Kabul which martyred or wounded a large number of school girls and strongly condemned itHe referred to the upcoming presidential elections in Iran, calling for a massive turnout to strengthen the country’s security and Islamic government.Emphasizing that a government should be formed that is revolutionary, based on justice, anti-corruption which also believes in change and the youth, Imam Khamenei noted, “If such a government comes to power, problems will be solved in a reasonable time and the ideals will be achieved.”