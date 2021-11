Islam Times - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that Syria is supposed to attend the Arab Summit scheduled to be held next March in Algeria.

“When we organize an Arab summit, we want it to be an inclusive and a launchpad for the reunification of the fractured Arab world,” Tebboune said. “We are a country that always knits the splintered.”

Tebboune blasted the Moroccan authorities for allowing the Zionist defense minister, Benny Gantz, to threaten Algeria during his Rabat visit, describing what happened as disgraceful.

He explained that the summit needs to be inclusive and the Arab world unified.