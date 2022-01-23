Grudge of Al Saud Gang against Centuries-Old Yemen Explodes to Serve US-Israeli Scheme

Islam Times - A swift search on Google would provide any surfer the clear reason behind the Saudi grudge being poured in the form of bombs and missiles on the innocent children, women and men in Yemen.

Al Saud dynasty established its wicked kingdom in 1932 after a record of massacres committed against the tribes and clans of the Arab Peninsula which would have turned to be the strongest nation in the world had not it been ruled by this pro-West gang.On the other hand, the centuries-old Yemeni civilization stands prosperously among the world cultures. The ancient history of Yemen (South Arabia) is especially important because Yemen is one of the oldest centers of civilization in the Near East. Its relatively fertile land and adequate rainfall in a moister climate helped sustain a stable population, a feature recognized by the ancient Greek geographer Ptolemy, who described Yemen as Eudaimon Arabia meaning Fortunate Arabia or Happy Arabia. Between the eighth century BCE and the sixth century CE, it was dominated by six main states which rivaled each other, or were allied with each other and controlled the lucrative spice trade: Saba’, Ma’īn, Qatabān, Hadhramaut, Kingdom of Awsan, and the Himyarite Kingdom. Islam arrived in 630 CE and Yemen became part of the Muslim realm.The oldest dam and the first skyscraper in the whole world were witnessed in Yemen which produces more than 260,000 oil barrels per day and possesses a reserve of 490 billion cubic meters of natural gas as well as gold, silver, and copper. Moreover, all the Arabs who emigrated to the North of the Arabian island were Yemenis. Furthermore, a large number of brilliant doctors and scientists who contributed to the medical achievements and scientific inventions.Thus, this ancient and rich civilization has always been a basic barrier hindering the implementation of the US-Israeli scheme devised to strike all the strengths in the Arab world via Al Saud clan.Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.Recently, the Saudi-led aggression has escalated its aggression on Yemen, committing a massacre in Saada.A brutal massacre was committed as Saudi-led warplanes struck on Friday a prison in the northwestern province of Saada.Saudi fighter jets targeted a temporary prison in Saada, killing or injuring more than hundred, Al-Massirah TV quoted the sources as saying.Local sources reported that at least 150 people have arrived to hospitals in Saada including martyrs.About 2,500 people have reportedly been in the prison as rescue operations are taking place, with dozens are still reportedly under the rubble.Meanwhile, the Arab impoverished country has lost its connection to the internet nationwide after Saudi-led air strikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hodeida, plunging the war-torn nation offline.The disruption began around 1:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday and affected TeleYemen, the state-owned monopoly that controls internet access in the country, advocacy group NetBlocks said.Yemen was “in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout following air strike on (a) telecom building,” NetBlocks said, without elaborating.