0
Thursday 14 April 2022 - 21:27

WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine

Story Code : 989123
WHO Boss Calls out Double Standards over Ukraine
“I don’t know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives,” he said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
 
The crisis in Ukraine deserves attention as “it impacts the whole world,” he acknowledged, but added that “even a fraction of it isn’t being given to Tigray [in Ethiopia], Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria and the rest. A fraction.”
 
“I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way. Some are more equal than others. And when I say this, it pains me. Because I see it. Very difficult to accept but it’s happening,” the WHO boss pointed out.
 
In parallel, Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that in his home country of Ethiopia, “in effect, the siege by the Ethiopian and Eritrean forces” of the breakaway region of Tigray continues.
 
People in Tigray are at risk of starvation due to not getting enough humanitarian aid and are treated harshly by their opponents, he pointed out. “People are being burned alive... because of their ethnicity... without any crime.”
 
“I hope the world comes back to its senses and treats all human life equally… because every life is precious,” he insisted.
 
It’s not the first time that Adhanom Ghebreyesus has sounded the alarm over inequality on a global scale.
 
During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, he slammed wealthy nations for hoarding vaccines for themselves and leaving poorer countries empty handed. Such behavior wasn’t just unfair, but also counterproductive in terms of tackling the spread of the virus, he said.
Tagged
WHO Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
IRGC’s Quds Force Commander: Powerless ‘Israelis’ Terrified by Palestinians, Avoid Hezbollah Heroes
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
Report Says US, Japan Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Aircraft Carrier in Sea of Japan
14 April 2022
Pentagon Reveals Types of Weapons to Be Sent To Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals Types of Weapons to Be Sent To Ukraine
14 April 2022
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
Report: Britain’s Military Facilities Being Enhanced to Host New US Nukes
13 April 2022
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
Hamas: Israeli Threats Can’t Frighten Palestinians
14 April 2022
Russian Diplomat Certain White Helmets Operating in Ukraine
Russian Diplomat Certain White Helmets Operating in Ukraine
13 April 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
Ayatollah Khamenei: Negotiators Will Resist against Excessive Demands
12 April 2022
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
Saudis Give $2 Billion to Kushner’s Fund Despite Objections
13 April 2022
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
Putin Comments on Bucha ‘Massacre’ Allegations
13 April 2022
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA
‘Just Kill Them’: New Book Reveals Shocking Details about CIA's Torture Program
12 April 2022
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
Putin Warns West: Russia Cannot Be Isolated - Or Held Back
12 April 2022
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
Nasrallah: New Palestinian heroism to have great implications
12 April 2022
US & UK Conducting
US & UK Conducting 'Secret War' in Ukraine: Le Figaro
12 April 2022