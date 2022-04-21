Iranian President: Foreign Meddling, Terrorism Root Cause of Instability in Afghanistan

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi blamed the terrorist groups and foreign countries which interfered in Afghanistan in recent years for the recent terrorist attacks in the war-torn country which killed tens of people, including students.

In addition to the terrorists, the responsibility for these attacks in Afghanistan lies with the countries that with their irresponsible interventions under the pretext of establishing security have played the biggest role in destabilizing the country in recent years, Rayeesi said on Wednesday.He condemned the terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul which led to the killing of more than 26 people, mostly students, and offered condolences to the families of the victims.Rayeesi also called on the Afghan governing body to make its utmost efforts to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, in which the majority of victims are innocent children and students.The Iranian foreign ministry had also on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul.Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh deplored the terrorist attack in Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in the Afghan capital which led to the killing of over 26 people, mostly students.In a post on his twitter page, he called on the Afghan authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist act.At least 26 people, including students, were killed and tens of others wounded after two blasts targeted a boys’ school in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood.Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) blew up outside the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school in Western Kabul.A third blast occurred at an English language center several kilometers away but in the same area.